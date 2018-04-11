FirstEnergy (FE) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -0.09

Press coverage about FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FirstEnergy earned a media sentiment score of -0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 42.2787971965978 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of FE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.50. 2,855,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,660,667. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16,236.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.26.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a positive return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised FirstEnergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.09 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on FirstEnergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in holding, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding equity of its principal subsidiaries. Its segments include Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, Competitive Energy Services (CES) and Corporate/Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Regulated Distribution segment distributed electricity through the Company’s 10 utility operating companies, serving approximately six million customers, and purchased power for its provider of last resort (POLR), standard offer service (SOS), standard offer service (SSO) and default service requirements in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

