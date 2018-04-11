Insider Selling: FirstService Corp (FSV) Insider Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) insider Jay Steward Hennick sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.45, for a total value of C$22,612,500.00.

FSV stock opened at C$89.50 on Wednesday. FirstService Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$77.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.73.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$556.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$512.06 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 4.63%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$75.00 price target on FirstService and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$85.63.

About FirstService

Firstservice Corporation is a provider of residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers. The Company operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential is a property manager and provides ancillary services in the areas of on-site staffing, including building engineering and maintenance, full-service amenity management, security, concierge and front desk personnel, and landscaping; banking and insurance products, and energy conservation and management solutions.

