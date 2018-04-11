Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P reduced its stake in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53,102 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Five9 were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $243,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 178,291 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Burkland sold 227,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $7,022,563.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,310 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 674,951 shares of company stock worth $19,603,720 over the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIVN opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,595.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.82 and a beta of 0.14. Five9 Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $32.47.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Five9 had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 million. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/five9-inc-fivn-shares-sold-by-hbk-investments-l-p-updated-updated.html.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.