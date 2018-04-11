Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd (PFD) Receives News Impact Score of 0.22

Media headlines about Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd (NYSE:PFD) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.1790301520185 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Incorporated is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide its common shareholders with high current income consistent with the preservation of capital. It invests in a portfolio of preferred securities, which includes traditional preferred stocks and taxable preferred securities.

