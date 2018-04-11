Flash Price Hits $0.0208 on Top Exchanges (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last week, Flash has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Flash has a market capitalization of $18.74 million and $5,110.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00793740 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015023 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014382 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00039678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00173140 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00064140 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash launched on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLASH is a blockchain platform that allows users and developers to leverage this technology for social media, websites, blogs and e-commerce sites. It’s a permissioned blockchain based on litecoin/bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

