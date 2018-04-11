Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) Stock Price

News stories about Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Flex Pharma earned a daily sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.6669692852057 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Flex Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Flex Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Flex Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Flex Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

Shares of NASDAQ FLKS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.14. 3,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,077. The firm has a market cap of $90.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.97. Flex Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $8.98.

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. Flex Pharma had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 2,698.59%. research analysts expect that Flex Pharma will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/flex-pharma-flks-given-daily-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-29-updated.html.

About Flex Pharma

Flex Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of muscle cramps and spasms associated with neurological conditions and exercise-associated muscle cramps in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Operations and Drug Development.

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.