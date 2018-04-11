Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLXN. Wells Fargo set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLXN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.10, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 12.96. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 million. equities research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis (OA), a type of degenerative arthritis. The Company’s lead product candidate, Zilretta, is a late-stage, injectable, extended-release, intra-articular (IA) investigational steroid.

