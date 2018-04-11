Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stake Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLXN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 483,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,884. The company has a market cap of $907.01, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.83. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 million. analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLXN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

