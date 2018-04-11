FlexShares Trust (IQDF) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

FlexShares Trust (NYSEARCA:IQDF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQDF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,907. FlexShares Trust has a 52-week low of $23.98 and a 52-week high of $28.63.

