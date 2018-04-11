FlexShares Trust (RAVI) Position Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in FlexShares Trust (NYSEARCA:RAVI) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.47% of FlexShares Trust worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in FlexShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,766,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $791,000. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of FlexShares Trust by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $298,000.

FlexShares Trust stock opened at $75.30 on Wednesday. FlexShares Trust has a twelve month low of $67.87 and a twelve month high of $75.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from FlexShares Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

