Flexshares Trust (TILT) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Flexshares Trust (NYSEARCA:TILT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3285 per share on Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th.

Flexshares Trust stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.95. 9,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,309. Flexshares Trust has a 1 year low of $98.13 and a 1 year high of $118.93.

