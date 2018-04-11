Flinton Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,696 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Zions Bancorporation lifted its stake in Waters by 12,075.0% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $237.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.63. 399,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,941. The company has a market cap of $15,637.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Waters Co. has a one year low of $154.36 and a one year high of $220.20.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.07. Waters had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $687.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $86,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $278,826.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,227.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,794 shares of company stock valued at $16,057,538. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

