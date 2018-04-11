Flixxo Price Hits $0.0725 on Top Exchanges (FLIXX)

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Flixxo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0725 or 0.00001052 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, EtherDelta and Livecoin. Flixxo has a market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $745,398.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flixxo has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002952 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00819409 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014482 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00172381 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00061344 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Flixxo

Flixxo’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 189,151,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,161,802 tokens. The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Flixxo Token Trading

Flixxo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, EtherDelta and Kucoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Flixxo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flixxo must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flixxo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

