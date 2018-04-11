Flixxo Trading Down 19.8% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:FLIXX)

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Flixxo token can currently be bought for about $0.0719 or 0.00001051 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, EtherDelta and Kucoin. Flixxo has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $657,210.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flixxo has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002926 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00790855 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014977 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014613 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00040422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00173607 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00065119 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Flixxo Token Profile

Flixxo was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 189,151,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,161,802 tokens. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Buying and Selling Flixxo

Flixxo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, EtherDelta and Kucoin. It is not presently possible to buy Flixxo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flixxo must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flixxo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

