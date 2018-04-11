Head to Head Survey: SunOpta (STKL) & Flowers Foods (FLO)

SunOpta (NASDAQ: STKL) and Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SunOpta and Flowers Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunOpta 0 0 2 0 3.00 Flowers Foods 0 4 3 0 2.43

SunOpta presently has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 22.38%. Flowers Foods has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.31%. Given SunOpta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SunOpta is more favorable than Flowers Foods.

Volatility and Risk

SunOpta has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flowers Foods has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Flowers Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. SunOpta does not pay a dividend. Flowers Foods pays out 76.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Flowers Foods has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.4% of SunOpta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of SunOpta shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SunOpta and Flowers Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunOpta $1.28 billion 0.49 -$135.32 million ($0.14) -51.07 Flowers Foods $3.92 billion 1.21 $150.12 million $0.89 25.30

Flowers Foods has higher revenue and earnings than SunOpta. SunOpta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flowers Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SunOpta and Flowers Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunOpta -10.57% -3.73% -1.13% Flowers Foods 3.83% 15.17% 6.95%

Summary

Flowers Foods beats SunOpta on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

SunOpta Company Profile

Sunopta Inc is a Canada-based company, which operates businesses focused on a healthy products portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Global Ingredients and Consumer Products. The Global Ingredients segment aggregates its North American and international raw material sourcing and supply operating segments focused on the procurement, processing and sale of specialty and organic grains, seeds, fruits, grain- and cocoa-based ingredients, and other commodities. The Consumer Products segment provides healthy and organic food products that are consumer-packaged to retailers, foodservice distributors and food manufacturers with a range of branded and private label products. It is focused on sourcing non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients, and manufacturing healthy food and beverage products. It manufactures packaged products focused on the healthy beverage, healthy fruit and healthy snack categories.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc. is a producer and marketer of packaged bakery products. The Company operates in two segments: direct-store-delivery segment (DSD Segment) and warehouse delivery segment (Warehouse Segment). The DSD segment produces fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas and snack cakes sold primarily by a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers in the areas of the United States: East, South, Southwest, California, and select markets in the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, Nevada, and Colorado. The Warehouse Segment produces snack cakes, breads and rolls that are shipped both fresh and frozen to national retail, foodservice, vending, and co-pack customers through their warehouse channels. The Warehouse Segment supplies national and regional restaurants, institutions and foodservice distributors, and retail in-store bakeries with breads and rolls. It also sells packaged bakery products to wholesale distributors for ultimate sale to a range of food outlets.

