Flowserve (FLS) Receives $43.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.65 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) opened at $43.94 on Friday. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The stock has a market cap of $5,825.73, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Flowserve had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is -3,800.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 9,083.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,158,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,637 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,535,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 1,290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 629,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after purchasing an additional 584,317 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 338.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 464,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after purchasing an additional 358,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,076,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Flowserve (FLS) Receives $43.90 Average Target Price from Analysts” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/flowserve-fls-receives-43-90-average-target-price-from-analysts-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of flow control systems. The Company’s segments include Engineered Product Division, Industrial Product Division and Flow Control Division. Its geographic segments include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.