Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Flowserve has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Flowserve has a payout ratio of 55.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Flowserve to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,647.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Flowserve had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of flow control systems. The Company’s segments include Engineered Product Division, Industrial Product Division and Flow Control Division. Its geographic segments include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

