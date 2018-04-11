Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Buys 27,122 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 113.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,122 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fluor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,725,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,181,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,030,000 after purchasing an additional 37,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLR. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Fluor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fluor from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners set a $56.00 price target on Fluor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

FLR opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $62.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7,935.54, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Fluor’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, insider Robin K. Chopra sold 5,553 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $319,241.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce A. Stanski sold 3,718 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $213,561.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,953,603. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

