Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Flybe Group (LON:FLYB)

Flybe Group (LON:FLYB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.64) price objective on shares of Flybe Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.47) price objective on shares of Flybe Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of FLYB opened at GBX 34.99 ($0.49) on Tuesday. Flybe Group has a one year low of GBX 30.01 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 49.70 ($0.70).

About Flybe Group

Flybe Group plc engages in the operation of airlines. The company operates through Flybe UK and Flybe Aviation Services segments. The Flybe UK segment offers scheduled passenger transportation in the United Kingdom, as well as scheduled passenger transportation from the United Kingdom to rest of Europe; and training programs.

