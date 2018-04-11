FMC Corp (FMC) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

FMC has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. FMC has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FMC to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

FMC stock opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,495.25, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63. FMC has a 52 week low of $69.93 and a 52 week high of $98.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.57 million. FMC had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. research analysts predict that FMC will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FMC. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.74.

In other news, insider Mark Douglas sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $903,018.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,952.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. As of December 31, 2016, the FMC Agricultural Solutions segment developed, marketed and sold three classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

