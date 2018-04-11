Traders Purchase High Volume of FNB Call Options (NYSE:FNB)

FNB Co. (NYSE:FNB) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,000 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,686% compared to the typical daily volume of 56 call options.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. FNB has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,260.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

FNB (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $295.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.89 million. FNB had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. research analysts predict that FNB will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. FNB’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of FNB in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on FNB in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered FNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of FNB in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $47,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank C. Mencini purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $27,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,877.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,250 shares of company stock worth $86,633. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of FNB during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FNB during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FNB during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new position in shares of FNB during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FNB during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

FNB Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

