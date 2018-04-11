Footy Cash One Day Trading Volume Tops $695.00 (XFT)

Footy Cash (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Footy Cash has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Footy Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00004000 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Footy Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $695.00 worth of Footy Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006216 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001776 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Footy Cash Profile

XFT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Footy Cash’s total supply is 4,602,101 coins. The official website for Footy Cash is footycash.com. Footy Cash’s official Twitter account is @Footy_Cash. The Reddit community for Footy Cash is /r/footycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Footy Cash Coin Trading

Footy Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is not currently possible to purchase Footy Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Footy Cash must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Footy Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Footy Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Footy Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.