ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Insider Sells $1,149,824.00 in Stock

ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) insider Pedro Abreu sold 41,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $1,149,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FSCT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.51. The company had a trading volume of 174,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,236.11 and a P/E ratio of -4.10. ForeScout Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $37.79.

ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $65.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.38 million. equities analysts anticipate that ForeScout Technologies will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSCT. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForeScout Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of ForeScout Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of ForeScout Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForeScout Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ForeScout Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSCT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of ForeScout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price target on ForeScout Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on ForeScout Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on ForeScout Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ForeScout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ForeScout Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

ForeScout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

