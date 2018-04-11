Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 5.0% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $63,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,412,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,991,613,000 after buying an additional 407,511 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,873,128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,747,218,000 after buying an additional 1,160,859 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 7,215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,919,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $972,919,000 after buying an additional 4,852,679 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,424,281 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $870,618,000 after buying an additional 402,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,275,519 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $965,756,000 after purchasing an additional 122,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $373.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Buckingham Research set a $289.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $358.00 target price (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.47.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $189,776.36, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74. Boeing has a one year low of $175.47 and a one year high of $371.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.89. The company had revenue of $25.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 11,050.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total value of $12,174,136.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

