Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,647 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 69.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $124,071.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $512,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,448. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMT traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,807,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $63,125.46, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $122.09 and a twelve month high of $155.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 17.20%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Tower from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Tower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $171.00 price objective on American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,647 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/fort-point-capital-partners-llc-invests-236000-in-american-tower-corp-amt-updated-updated-updated.html.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 150,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.