Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

FSUGY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,983. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fortescue Metals Group (FSUGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/fortescue-metals-group-fsugy-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It owns and operates the Chichester Hub that consists of the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester Ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley Ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortescue Metals Group (FSUGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.