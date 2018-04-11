Fortive (FTV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. ValuEngine raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Barclays began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fortive from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.45. 1,128,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,237. Fortive has a 1 year low of $59.88 and a 1 year high of $80.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25,792.62, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,872,000 after buying an additional 581,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 106.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 821,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after buying an additional 423,247 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $29,910,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Fortive by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,364,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,706,000 after buying an additional 385,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,013,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,996,000 after buying an additional 336,327 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

