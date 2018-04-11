Fortuna (CRYPTO:FOTA) Market Cap Reaches $18.54 Million

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Fortuna has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $18.54 million and $600,436.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fortuna token can currently be purchased for about $0.0464 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002944 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00787281 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015007 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014395 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00172798 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00063905 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Fortuna

Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,888,127 tokens. Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.top. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota.

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not presently possible to buy Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

