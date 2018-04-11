Forward Air Co. (FWRD) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,090 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.34% of Forward Air worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,980,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,756,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 34,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 337.8% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 39,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Stephens set a $74.00 price objective on Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Forward Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

In related news, Director George M. Lynch sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $135,513.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,371.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,569.69, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.25. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.47 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.93%. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/forward-air-co-fwrd-shares-bought-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.