Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) SVP Robert W. Hesslein Sells 1,585 Shares

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) SVP Robert W. Hesslein sold 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $118,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FMI stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.65. The company had a trading volume of 171,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $2,637.05, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of -0.13. Foundation Medicine has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $87.10.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.08). Foundation Medicine had a negative net margin of 105.60% and a negative return on equity of 207.73%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Foundation Medicine will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Foundation Medicine by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,068,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Group I LLC lifted its stake in Foundation Medicine by 0.9% during the third quarter. Discovery Group I LLC now owns 836,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foundation Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $13,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Foundation Medicine by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Foundation Medicine by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 76,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 48,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

FMI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foundation Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Foundation Medicine in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Foundation Medicine in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine, Inc provides various molecular information products in the United States. The company's molecular information platform includes proprietary methods and algorithms to analyze specimens across various types of cancer, as well as for incorporating that information into clinical care; and offers genomic insights about each patient's individual cancer, enabling physicians to optimize treatments in clinical practice and biopharmaceutical companies to develop targeted therapies and immunotherapies.

