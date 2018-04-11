Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.53-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of 485-499 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.88 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRAN opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. Francesca’s has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $169.39, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.01.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Francesca’s had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Francesca’s will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRAN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Francesca’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 target price on shares of Francesca’s and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Francesca’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley restated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Francesca’s in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Francesca’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Francesca’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

In related news, CEO Steven Paul Lawrence purchased 10,000 shares of Francesca’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Francesca’s Company Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

