Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Franco-Nevada worth $18,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 269,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,644,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $86.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,490. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $64.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12,723.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.04.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 85.19%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

