Franklin Electric (FELE) VP Sells $54,016.00 in Stock

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $54,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,910.05, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.73 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

