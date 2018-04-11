Align Technology (ALGN) Position Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,524 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Align Technology worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Hogan bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.63 per share, for a total transaction of $350,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 42,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,351.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Emory Wright sold 45,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total value of $11,906,462.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,957 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,216.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $258.27 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $19,651.56, a P/E ratio of 66.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $421.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. analysts predict that Align Technology will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.49.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

