Franklin Resources Inc. Has $9.86 Million Position in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,898,851 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Telefonica by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,163,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,303,000 after purchasing an additional 588,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Telefonica by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 397,512 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Telefonica by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 517,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 357,386 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Telefonica by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,769,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,094,000 after purchasing an additional 280,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Telefonica by 387.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 300,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 239,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Telefonica to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telefonica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Telefonica from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51,298.26, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.22. Telefonica S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Telefonica had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. equities analysts forecast that Telefonica S.A. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Franklin Resources Inc. Has $9.86 Million Position in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/franklin-resources-inc-sells-3898851-shares-of-telefonica-s-a-tef-updated-updated.html.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefonica, SA is an integrated and diversified telecommunications group operating in Europe and Latin America. The Company’s services and products include Mobile business, Fixed-line telephony business and Digital services. Its segments include Telefonica Spain, Telefonica Brazil, Telefonica Germany, Telefonica United Kingdom and Telefonica Hispanoamerica (formed by the Company’s operators in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela and Central America, Ecuador and Uruguay).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.