Franklin Resources Inc. Has $36.12 Million Holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,841 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.25% of Cubic worth $36,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Cubic by 981.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cubic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cubic by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Cubic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Cubic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Cubic in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of Cubic stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $62.80. 158,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1,678.29, a P/E ratio of -153.17 and a beta of 0.94. Cubic Co. has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $66.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.21 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cubic’s payout ratio is presently -65.85%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/franklin-resources-inc-trims-stake-in-cubic-co-cub-updated-updated-updated.html.

Cubic Profile

Cubic Corporation provides systems and solutions for the transportation and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services). The CTS segment provides fare collection and revenue management devices, software, systems and multiagency, multimodal integration technologies, and operational services for transportation authorities and operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.