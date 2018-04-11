Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) a €112.00 Price Target

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been assigned a €112.00 ($138.27) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a €75.00 ($92.59) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs set a €81.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Commerzbank set a €96.00 ($118.52) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Societe Generale set a €105.00 ($129.63) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS set a €105.00 ($129.63) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €86.09 ($106.28).

Shares of FRA FRA traded down €0.50 ($0.62) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €79.50 ($98.15). The stock had a trading volume of 114,976 shares. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1 year low of €59.33 ($73.25) and a 1 year high of €97.26 ($120.07).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/fraport-ag-frankfurt-arprt-svcs-wrldwde-fra-given-a-112-00-price-target-at-kepler-capital-markets-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.