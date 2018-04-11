Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) a €75.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($92.59) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report issued on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a €75.00 ($92.59) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs set a €81.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Commerzbank set a €96.00 ($118.52) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.00 ($125.93) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €105.00 ($129.63) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €86.09 ($106.28).

Shares of FRA FRA traded down €0.50 ($0.62) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €79.50 ($98.15). The stock had a trading volume of 114,976 shares. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1 year low of €59.33 ($73.25) and a 1 year high of €97.26 ($120.07).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

