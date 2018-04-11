Frederick W. Gluck Sells 5,000 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Stock

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Director Frederick W. Gluck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $159,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,214. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.45. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.42% and a negative net margin of 60.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $798,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 418,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 36,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 price objective on CytomX Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Citigroup began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its Probody technology platform to create cancer immunotherapies against clinically validated targets, as well as to develop cancer therapeutics against difficult-to-drug targets. Its pipeline is focused on the development of therapies in a set of modalities: Probody cancer immunotherapies, Probody drug conjugates, T-cell engaging Probody bispecifics and ProCAR-NK cell therapies.

