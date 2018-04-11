Morgan Stanley Raises Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $15.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FCX. CIBC cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.41.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,464,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,009,219. The stock has a market cap of $25,091.14, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $419,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,958.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 52,835 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,554 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 62,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 231,870 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

