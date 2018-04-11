Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care (ETR:FME) a €100.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($123.46) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care (ETR:FME) in a research note released on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Commerzbank set a €87.00 ($107.41) target price on Fresenius Medical Care and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €83.00 ($102.47) target price on Fresenius Medical Care and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup set a €92.00 ($113.58) target price on Fresenius Medical Care and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. DZ Bank set a €107.00 ($132.10) target price on Fresenius Medical Care and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.60 ($118.02) target price on Fresenius Medical Care and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €92.72 ($114.47).

FME stock traded down €1.50 ($1.85) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €82.04 ($101.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. Fresenius Medical Care has a 12 month low of €75.53 ($93.25) and a 12 month high of €93.82 ($115.83).

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

