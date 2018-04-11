Friendz Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (CRYPTO:FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $54,908.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Friendz has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and The Rock Trading.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007256 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00852586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002967 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015087 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014470 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00039442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00172287 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00062039 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz’s total supply is 1,142,645,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and The Rock Trading. It is not presently possible to buy Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

