Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a report released on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FDEV. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. FinnCap reissued a corporate rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($24.03) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,400 ($19.79) target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,261.50 ($17.83).

Shares of LON FDEV traded up GBX 10 ($0.14) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,315 ($18.59). The company had a trading volume of 41,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,600. Frontier Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 288 ($4.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,540 ($21.77).

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported GBX 8 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of GBX 1,899 million for the quarter.

WARNING: “Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Given not rated Rating at Shore Capital” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/frontier-developments-fdev-given-not-rated-rating-at-shore-capital-updated.html.

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc, a software technology company, develops and sells video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops video games across various genres and platforms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.