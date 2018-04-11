Bank of America (BAC) Position Lifted by FSI Group LLC

FSI Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 5.1% of FSI Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. FSI Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 30,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Instinet dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.97.

BAC traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $30.20. 13,055,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,856,328. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $305,979.03, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

