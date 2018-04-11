FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm presently has a $2.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cowen set a $3.00 price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.42.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $2.09. 3,107,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,173. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $151.84, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.63.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 37.86% and a negative return on equity of 46.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 127.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,898,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 946,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,479,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 80,189.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 542,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 542,079 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 258,559 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

Fuelcell Energy, Inc delivers fuel cell power solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, installing, operating and maintaining fuel cell power solutions. The Company also provides turnkey power generation solutions to the customers, including power plant installation, operations and maintenance.

