FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

FCEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen set a $3.00 price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.42.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $151.84, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.63. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 37.86% and a negative return on equity of 46.40%. The business had revenue of $38.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 37,661 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 657.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 76,290 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 170.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 233,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 147,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 79,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $651,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

Fuelcell Energy, Inc delivers fuel cell power solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, installing, operating and maintaining fuel cell power solutions. The Company also provides turnkey power generation solutions to the customers, including power plant installation, operations and maintenance.

