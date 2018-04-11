Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Fuling Global (NASDAQ:FORK) Stock Price

Headlines about Fuling Global (NASDAQ:FORK) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fuling Global earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.7697884790058 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:FORK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.49, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Fuling Global has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Fuling Global Company Profile

Fuling Global Inc is a holding company, which operates through its subsidiaries in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The Company is a specialized production and distribution company for environmentally friendly plastic serviceware with customers from the United States and European countries.

