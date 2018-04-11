FUNCoin Hits One Day Volume of $29.00 (FUNC)

FUNCoin (CURRENCY:FUNC) traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. One FUNCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and OpenLedger DEX. FUNCoin has a market cap of $95,896.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of FUNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUNCoin has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.99 or 0.04370660 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003557 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001245 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015824 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008068 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00057502 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

FUNCoin Profile

FUNCoin (FUNC) is a token. FUNCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,848,581 tokens. The official website for FUNCoin is www.funcoin.io. FUNCoin’s official Twitter account is @FunCoinCrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “FunCoin is a Bitshares-based asset that is to be used in various gaming projects, their promotional activities as well as for further development. FUNC's circulation is 100.000.000 tokens. “

Buying and Selling FUNCoin

FUNCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and OpenLedger DEX. It is not possible to purchase FUNCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

