FUNCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20.00 (FUNC)

FUNCoin (CURRENCY:FUNC) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One FUNCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and OpenLedger DEX. FUNCoin has a total market capitalization of $83,582.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of FUNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FUNCoin has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.15 or 0.04454720 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003899 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001316 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016205 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007979 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00057613 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

FUNCoin Profile

FUNC is a token. FUNCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,848,581 tokens. The official website for FUNCoin is www.funcoin.io. FUNCoin’s official Twitter account is @FunCoinCrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “FunCoin is a Bitshares-based asset that is to be used in various gaming projects, their promotional activities as well as for further development. FUNC's circulation is 100.000.000 tokens. “

Buying and Selling FUNCoin

FUNCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase FUNCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

