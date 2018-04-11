StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) Major Shareholder Fund Gp I. L.P. Oaktree Purchases 99,961 Shares

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) major shareholder Fund Gp I. L.P. Oaktree acquired 99,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $614,760.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of StoneMor Partners stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. StoneMor Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. StoneMor Partners had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $84.03 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. analysts forecast that StoneMor Partners L.P. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneMor Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of StoneMor Partners from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benchmark Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of StoneMor Partners by 1,652.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 15,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Partners Company Profile

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as other service items.

